NECW promoter Sheldon Goldberg releases first novel “The Last Fall” + details on book launch party

New England Championship Wrestling founder and promoter Sheldon Goldberg's first novel "The Last Fall" is now available on Kindle with a paperback version set to arrive later this month.

See the press release below for additional information.

Press release:

LONGTIME NECW PROMOTER, SHELDON GOLDBERG, RELEASES HIS F IRST NOVEL – THE LAST FALL – AVAILABLE ON AMAZON

Longtime New England Championship Wrestling (NECW) promoter and founder, Sheldon Goldberg, now has another adjective by which he can be described – author.

The Last Fall is the fictional story of Rick Pacheco, from stumbling into the world of professional wrestling at the age of 11 in 1971 to the end of his in-ring career in 1999. Rick narrates the story of his life and career – a story full of staggering highs and devastating lows culminating in his greatest battle – the search for redemption and happiness.

Early praise for The Last Fall from Mike Johnson of PWInsider: “The Last Fall is an engrossing piece of fiction that takes the reader on the journey of a lifetime with Rick Pacheco, achieving every victory and suffering every blow alongside him in the inverted, upside-down world that is professional wrestling. As the world and the landscape changes for Pacheco, Goldberg brings a true wrestling wizard’s eye to the proceedings, taking the reader inside the gritty dreams and heartbreaking setbacks in a way that only someone who truly cherishes and loves wrestling can present. So immersed you will be in the surroundings, you’ll find yourself believing it’s a historical piece on that time period of professional wrestling, not a work of fiction. That’s how perfectly written The Last Fall Is.”

Goldberg who founded NECW in 2000 explains the story behind this project:

Between the pandemic and personal health issues, most recently a struggle with kidney disease, we have not produced any new live wrestling events. While I miss promoting the live shows and producing TV and streaming content, it just wasn’t practical for me to do at this time. I wanted to continue to create things that I hope will entertain our loyal fanbase, while stretching my own creative abilities. While this novel is a wrestling story, in that it’s about the life of a wrestler, I believe it will be accessible to non-wrestling fans as well.”

The novel is currently available on Amazon for Kindle. A paperback will be available starting October 25th.

For Boston area fans, a special Book Launch Party will be held on Thursday night, November 9 at the Boston Elks Lodge #10, 1 Morrell Street, West Roxbury. Admission is $30 and includes a personally autographed copy of The Last Fall and a bonus gift. Refreshments will be served and a cash bar will be available.

For fans outside the Boston area, autographed books will be available on the NECW website – www.necw.tv/events. Tickets for the Book Launch Party will be available there as well.