Coming This Fall:  New England Championship Wrestling presents – The Lost Matches LIVE!

New England Championship Wrestling lives again this fall on the big screen.

THE LOST MATCHES LIVE is a special event from NECW promoter Sheldon Goldberg. It is a collection of 8 matches from the video archives of NECW that are either unreleased or unavailable on YouTube. These matches will be shown on a big screen in a theater with a live question and answer session following the screening.

These matches span the entire 20-year-plus history of NECW touching on all eras of the promotion. They feature stalwart NECW stars, stars before they became famous, and even a couple of Hall of Famers.

“This is something that’s never been done before,” says promoter Sheldon Goldberg. “I wanted to give our fans a chance to relive the rich history of New England Championship Wrestling in a unique way. It’s a video on the big screen, but it is also a live special event. We are looking forward to seeing many of our long-time fans and hopefully some new ones as well.”

The project is in production now, and dates, matches, and other details will be announced later this summer.

In the meantime, here is a brief preview of what’s to come:

