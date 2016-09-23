New England Championship Wrestling celebrated its 16th anniversary in front of a packed house on Saturday night, September 10th with BASH 16.

The night began with the entire NECW roster coming out and surrounding the ring for a moving 10 bell salute to the late DC Dillinger.

The first match was introduced which was scheduled to be The Regulators defending the NECW Tag Team Championship against The Heavy Hitters. However, The Regulators’ manager James Maddox of Worldwide Entertainment and Recreational Capital Services (WERCS) along with his Executive Assistant, Todd Astor, came out and announced that their would be no tag team championship match because The Regulators missed their flight. This brought out General Manager, Paul Richard and Promoter Sheldon Goldberg, who informed Maddox that this was a mandatory title defense and if his team were not there to defend the titles, the belts would have to be surrendered to him and The Regulators were stripped of the titles. The Heavy Hitters, who were already in the ring were upset, but Sheldon Goldberg told them that another ranked team, Kool People, was there on standby and that those two teams would wrestle after the next match with the championship on the line.

One half of Picture Perfect, Vern Vicallo with manager Mr. Tony Ulysses and his tag team partner, “The Fittest Man” Dan Terry defeated former NECW Television Champion “The Heat” Kris Pyro in a competitive match. However, Pyro couldn’t overcome the outside interference of Ulysses and Terry.

The NECW Legend Award was presented to former Triple W Champion, Nikki Valentine who announced her retirement with her young daughter at her side. She said that this was her best year ever in wrestling and she wanted to go out on top. She thanked NECW for giving her respect and for inspiring her to wrestle with the creation of World Women’s Wrestling.

The Heavy Hitters became the new NECW Tag Team Champions defeating Kool People in an exciting competitive match. Both teams shook hands at the end of the bout and the fans roared their approval.

“Sensational” Scott Levesque was set to face Tim Lennox, but Levesque claimed that Lennox was “not worth his time.” He attacked him before the bell could be sounded and Lennox was knocked out cold and duped outside the ring. Levesque got back on the microphone and demanded some real competition. This brought out former WWE Superstar, JTG and he and Levesque went back and forth with JTG finally getting the victory.

The NECW Legend Award was then presented to former two time NECW Heavyweight Champion, Maverick Wild, who was the second longest reigning champion in company history.

In a first ever “Last Woman Standing Match” – a match that was supposed to take place one year earlier – Mistress Belmont faced Davienne in a battle of now former champions. The two started out offering mutual respect, but as the match progressed it became clear that Davienne held a deep grudge against Belmont and she prevailed in the match showing a ruthlessness she’d never displayed in the past, making Belmont bleed and putting her through a table. It was one of the wildest women’s matches in company history and after the match, Davienne slammed Miss Sammi Lane, who recently reconciled with Belmont and was in her corner, on top of the fallen former champion.

Next, Vanity Vixsin with WERCS Todd Astor in her corner, defeated Alexxis Nevaeh to becoming the new World Women’s Wrestling Champion. After the match, Alexxis said she was at her best when she was coming back for revenge and vowed to come after Vixsin and take the title back.

NECW Television Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar with James Maddox defended his title against Slyck Wagner Brown in an fantastic back and for the battle that saw the champion get himself disqualified. SWB got the win, but Escobar saved the title, since it can’t change hands on a disqualification.

In the main event, NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco defeated former WWE and ROH star Paul London in an epic match that brought the best out of both men. At the end of the match, Paul London praised Todo Loco and said that one day he would be back for one more match with the NECW Heavyweight Champion.

NECW returns to live action on Saturday night, October 15 at the Americal Civic Center in Wakefield, MA.