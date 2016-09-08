With NECW’s 16th Anniversary Celebration, BASH 16, just a few days away, we have a fully loaded edition of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online now available for viewing.

This week, we take you back to July 9, 2016 as new NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco makes his first title defense against NECW Television Champion “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar managed by James Maddox in a 2 out of 3 falls showdown.

Escobar defeated Todo Loco to win the Television Championship back in May so the challenger has a psychological advantage and the champion has a score to settle.

We’ll also have words from Mistress Belmont regarding her “Last Woman Standing Match” against Davienne this Saturday.

Former WWE star Paul London talks about facing Todo Loco for the NECW Heavyweight Championship and a complete rundown of this Saturday night’s BASH 16.