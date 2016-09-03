Former WWE stars Swoggle (formerly known as Hornswoggle) and JTG, along with new World Women’s Wrestling Champion, Vanity Vixsin and new NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters will be appearing at the Grand Opening of Nick’s Comically Speaking, 149-N South Main Street (Rt 114) in Middleton, MA on Sunday, September 25th from 1 PM to 4 PM.

Nick’s Comically Speaking has a great selection of comics, toys and other pop culture items at great prices.

The stars will be signing autographs and taking pictures with fans. Autograph and photo op prices for Swoggle are $15 for a signed 8 x 10, $15 for a photo op with your own phone and $15 for any item you bring to get autographed or 2 for $20 for any of those combinations.

For JTG, autograph and photo op prices are $10 for a signed 8 x 10, $10 for a photo op with your own phone and $10 for any item you bring to get autographed or 2 for $15 for any of those combinations.

For Vanity Vixsin & The Heavy Hitters $5 for a signed 8 x 10, $5 for a photo op with your own phone or 2 for $8 or both stars free with the purchase of NECW tickets at the store on the day of the event.

Tickets for NECW’s next event, AUTUMN UNLEASHED will be available for sale on that date as well, and we are offering a one day special: Buy one adult ticket at the regular price ($15) and get additional tickets for just $7 each. (Limited quantity, while supplies last)