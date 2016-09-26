New England Championship Wrestling returns to live action on Saturday night, October 15 at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time for AUTUMN UNLEASHED.

After his successful title defense at BASH 16, Todo Loco defends the NECW Heavyweight Championship against former champion Brad Hollister in the main event. Hollister has hounded NECW management for months claiming not to have received a one on one rematch for the championship. Todo Loco, coming off a career topping victory over former WWE & ROH star, Paul London at BASH 16 says he is more than up for the challenge.

NECW Television Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar with manager James Maddox facing former NECW Heavyweight Champion in a return grudge match. Given what took place between the two at BASH 16, NECW General Manager Paul Richard has named former WWE superstar JTG as special guest referee for this rematch.

Plus new NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters will face former champions The Regulators managed by James Maddox. The Regulators were stripped of the titles at BASH 16 when they missed their flight and failed to appear at the event. James Maddox has vowed that the now former champions will show no mercy on The Heavy Hitters and they will regain the titles. The Heavy Hitters have vowed to bring everything they’ve got to Wakefield and have promised that the titles are staying with them.

In World Women’s Wrestling action, TWO big bouts are on tap as Team Sea Stars make their return to Wakefield in singles matches. Delmi Exo will square off against the returning Luscious Latasha and Ashley Vox faces the Canadian star Kaitlin Diemond, just back from a tour to Japan with the Stardom promotion.

Two new teams face off in a special challenge match as Adrenaline Rush with Adira collide with The Suple-X Files as both teams make their NECW debut.

Plus, “Sensational” Scott Levesque takes on “The Heat” Kris Pyro in another battle of former NECW Television Champions.

Tickets for this event are $15 for adults, $10 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-838-3006.