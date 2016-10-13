With NECW’s AUTUMN UNLEASHED just a few days away, an all new, jam packed episode of New England Championship Wrestling is now available for online viewing.

We begin by taking you back to BASH 16 and tag team turmoil. The NECW Tag Team Championship is supposed to be defended by The Regulators against The Heavy Hitters, but that’s not what takes place. We show you why the original match failed to happen and how the titles were put on the line anyway.

From there, NECW Television Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar with manager James Maddox takes on former 3 time NECW Heavyweight Champion, Slyck Wagner Brown.

Plus, NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco talks about his upcoming title defense against former champion Brad Hollister this Saturday night!