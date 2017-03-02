New England Championship Wrestling in association with the United Wrestling Network proudly present the 2017 IRON 8 Championship, Saturday night, May 6 at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

The IRON 8 is one of NECW’s biggest events of the year. It is an 8 man tournament consisting of two rounds – an opening round of 4 single elimination matches and a final round, where the four winners face each other in a four way, 45 minute iron man match. Whoever scores the most pinfalls or submissions in 45 minutes is the winner and the 2017 IRON 8 Champion.

This year’s participants will be culled from some of the United Wrestling Network promotions around the country.

In the coming weeks we will be announcing this year’s field. The IRON 8 is a New England wrestling classic not to be missed.

Tickets for the 2017 IRON 8 Championship are $20 for adults and $10 for kids under 12. Tickets are available now exclusively online by clicking here.