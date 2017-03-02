New England Championship Wrestling returns to live action on Friday night, April 14th as Wakefield Academy presents CLASH OF THE WARRIORS at the Galvin Middle School, 525 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with an 8 PM bell time.

WWE Hall of Famer, “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas, will be in action, courtesy of Scott Wilder Promotions. Scott Wilder Promotions is offering discount prices on autographs and photo ops with Tony Atlas, if you order in advance. For details on autographs & photo ops, click here.

NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco, who suffered a serious knee injury in November requiring surgery. The champion will be in attendance whether he is cleared to wrestle or not. Should he be unable to compete, NECW officials will decide the disposition of the championship in Wakefield that night.

Also signed to appear, NECW Television Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar, former champions, Slyck Wagner Brown and Brad Hollister, plus “Sensational” Scott Levesque, “The Heat” Kris Pyro, former Triple W Champion, Davienne and many more. Wakefield School Faculty will be making special appearances as well!

Tickets for this event are $15.00 for adults, $10 for kids under 12 and Galvin School Students. Tickets are available online by clicking here, or by phone at 1-800-838-3006.