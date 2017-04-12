With NECW’s CLASH OF THE WARRIORS just days away, we have an all new episode of NECW TV ONLINE now available for viewing!

It’s a special tag team edition, kicking off with two new teams exploding on the scene in NECW – Adrenaline Rush with Adira and The Suple-X Files – facing each other in special tag team showcase match. Both teams look to make a big impression in NECW as they square off in an action-packed battle.

From there, the NECW Tag Team Championship is on the line as The Heavy Hitters – Frank Champion & Shay Cash defend against former champions The Regulators – Jack Maverick & Brute Van Slyke in battle of the big men.

Plus we’ll meed Wakefield High School Football Coach, Steve Cummings who is at the center of very unusual 6 man tag team main event this coming Friday night, April 14th!