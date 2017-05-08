New England Championship Wrestling kicks off its Summer Series 2017 with a return to live action on Saturday night, June 3rd at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

In the main event, new NECW Heavyweight Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar issued an open challenge and the man who responded has battled him all over the country and is one of top stars on the independent circuit, the returning Damien Wayne.

NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters defend their championships against new #1 contenders, Adrenaline Rush.

Former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Brad Hollister has demanded a rematch with Cooley K.

In World Women’s Wrestling action, Ashley Vox and Jawsolyn of Team Sea Stars battle the team of Isana and Adira.

“Sensational” Scott Levesque returns to action taking on newcomer Richard Holliday.

Plus “The Heat” Kris Pyro and Big Jym Anderson in action and more.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for kids under 12. They can purchased online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-838-3006.