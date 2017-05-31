With just days before NECW’s return to live action on Saturday night, June 3rd in Wakefield, MA, it’s an all new, fully loaded edition of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online, now available on YouTube.

We begin with highlights of the last title defense of now former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco, as he takes on former champion, Brad Hollister with special guest referee, former WWE star JTG. Shortly after this match took place, Todo Loco suffered a serious knee injury requiring surgery forcing NECW officials to take action.

From there, you’ll see what took place as Todo Loco surrendered the title to NECW Television Champion “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar, who would be elevated to NECW Heavyweight Champion. Escobar then defends the title against former NECW Television and Tag Team Champion, “The Heat” Chris Pyro.

In this week’s TV main event, Wakefield High School Football coach, Steve Cummings assembles a “dream team” of former 3 time NECW Heavyweight Champion, Slyck Wagner Brown and WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. USA” Tony Atlas, as they take on The Brute Squad consisting of foirmer NECW Tag Team Champion, Brute Van Slyke and Suple-X Files stars Jacoby Riddick and Kevin Cartwright with the injured Mike Skyros at ringside.

Plus a rundown of this Saturday night’s Summer Series 2017 Kick Off and more!

Click above to watch this episode.