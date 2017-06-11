New England Championship Wrestling‘s Summer Series 2017 continues as the company returns to live action on Saturday night, July 15th at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

In the main event, NECW Heavyweight Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar battles former champion Todo Loco. The former champion has been cleared to wrestle after suffering a knee injury that forced him to be sidelined for the past 8 months. Escobar and Todo Loco have has many battles in the last, but now the roles are reversed. Escobar is champion and the masked man is the challenger.

Former champion, Brad Hollister squares off against Lucha Underground star, Cortez Castro, making his NECW debut.

There will be a four man tournament for vacant NECW Television Championship featuring Richard Holliday with Big Jym Anderson, “The Funny Man” Devon Blaze and former NECW Television Champions, “The Heat” Kris Pyro and “Sensational” Scott Levesque.

The PowerPlex Girls – Adira and Isana – face Team Sea Stars in a return grudge match.

Plus NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters and more to be announced.

Tickets are $18 for adults, $10 for kids under 12. They can purchased online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-838-3006.