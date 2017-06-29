It’s an all new episode of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online as we get ready for our return to live action on Saturday night, July 15 in Wakefield.

On this edition, Big Jym Anderson makes his first appearance taking on another newcomer in Chris James.

From there, it’s a #1 Contender’s Match for the NECW Tag Team Championship, as Adrenaline Rush (Keith Youngblood and Daniel Evans) take on Kool People (DJ AC and Sammy Deleon) in a battle between two popular up and coming teams.

Plus details on the next big NECW event and more!