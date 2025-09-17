Book launch event announced for Sheldon Goldberg’s new novel ‘The Family Business’ on Oct. 18 in Wilmington, MA

Famed New England Championship Wrestling promoter, Sheldon Goldberg, the author of the critically acclaimed novels, The Last Fall and After The Bell has released a new sequel called The Family Business, and a special book launch event has been announced for Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 1 to 3 PM at West Real Estate, 389 Main Street in Wilmington, MA.

The Family Business follows Rick Pacheco and Great Western Wrestling as they navigate the post-pandemic resurgence of professional wrestling, developing new wrestling stars and grappling with the complicated legacies of wrestling families, whose views of the business vastly differ from one generation to another.

This is Goldberg’s fourth novel. All the books are part of a series.

At the book launch event, the author will be appearing to sign copies of his new book, as well as his previous novels. A signed copy of The Family Business is just $20 and a free gift with purchase will be offered while supplies last.

“I did not expect to be this prolific,” says Goldberg. “The Last Fall was such a great success that readers demanded more, and I got so comfortable with the characters and the pro wrestling world I’d created that the sequel, After The Bell, was a joyful experience, as was the spin-off of After The Bell, A Mad Dog’s Tale, and this new book, The Family Business.”

Goldberg has crafted each book to be what he calls “business accurate,” meaning the wrestling business you read about in the pages of each book is pretty faithful to pro wrestling in real life.

“The books are fiction,” he says. “But in them, I wanted to faithfully portray the business of professional wrestling and take the reader into corners of the business that are not often discussed. So many fictional pro wrestling vehicles get the wrestling right, but fall when it comes to the business itself.”

The Last Fall, After The Bell, and A Mad Dog’s Tale have all received great reader and critical acclaim. Here is what people are saying about “The Family Business:”

Reader Tony Yanuzii writes, “Goldberg’s characters endure through the passage of time, showing the adaptability of the wrestling industry through the years. If you’ve enjoyed the stories of Rick Pacheco and his wrestling career thus far, The Family Business is a surefire next read.”

Zach Arnold of FightOpinion.com says, “The Family Business is the ultimate tale of pro wrestling guts and glory.”

Light refreshments will be served at the event.

You can follow NECW on Facebook, X, and YouTube.