Sheldon Goldberg’s 4th Novel, The Family Business, a sequel to The Last Fall and After The Bell, is Now On Sale

New England Championship Wrestling promoter, Sheldon Goldberg, the author of the critically acclaimed novels, The Last Fall and After The Bell has released a new sequel called The Family Business.

The Family Business follows Rick Pacheco and Great Western Wrestling as they journey through the post-pandemic resurgence of professional wrestling, developing new wrestling stars and dealing with complicated legacies of wrestling families.

This is Goldberg’s fourth novel. All the books are part of a series.

“I did not expect to be this prolific,” says Goldberg. “The Last Fall was such a great success that readers demanded more and I got so comfortable with the characters and the pro wrestling world I’d created that the sequel, After The Bell, was a joyful experience, as was the spin-off of After The Bell, A Mad Dog’s Tale and this new book, The Family Business..”

Goldberg has crafted each book to be what he calls “business accurate,” meaning the wrestling business you read about in the pages of each book is pretty faithful to pro wrestling in real life.

“The books are fiction,” he says. “But in them, I wanted to faithfully portray the business of professional wrestling. So many fictional pro wrestling vehicles get the wrestling right, but fall down when it comes to the business itself.”

The Last Fall follows the story of young wrestler, Rick Pacheco, from stumbling into the pro wrestling business at the age of 11 in 1971, through the end of his in-ring career in 1999. After The Bell picks up Rick’s story 17 years later when he struggles with being a promoter, trainer, husband and father. In A Mad Dog’s Tale, Michael “Mad Dog Morrison rises through amateur wrestling in high school and college through to the Olympics before being recruited into pro wrestling in Japan and later America.

The Last Fall, After The Bell, and A Mad Dog’s Tale have all received great reader and critical acclaim.

All of Sheldon Goldberg’s books are available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats. Personally autographed copies are available at necw.tv/shop.

