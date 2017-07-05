As NECW gets ready to return to live action on Saturday night, July 15, we’ve got an all new edition of New England Championship Wrestling TV online now available for on demand viewing on YouTube.

On this edition, Big Jym Anderson returns to see action, but this time he’s in the employ of former NECW Television Champion “Sensational” Scott Levesque as his bodyguard. Anderson goes one on one, or is it one on two, with newcomer Todd Harris.

From there, Levesque sees action with Big Jym in his corner against the man who calls himself “The Most Marketable Man in Wrestling” Richard Holliday.

