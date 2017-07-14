With just days before NECW’s return to live action in Wakefield this Saturday night, July 15, we have an all new, fully loaded edition of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online now streaming on YouTube.

We begin with two debuting stars as 5 Star Jace managed by Honest Abe battles Kid Curry, the youngest son of the legendary “Flying” Fred Curry and younger brother of former NECW Tag Team Champion, “Rocket” Fred Curry, Jr. We’ll have a first-ever NECW Flashback to 16 years ago last month as the Curry legacy was on display as “Flying” Fred Curry, “Rocket” Fred Curry Jr. & “The Golden Greek” Alex Arion battled The Egomaniacs – Jonny Idol & Mike Steele and their manager, Scott Dickinson.

The Powerplex Girls – Isana and Adira collide with Ashley Vox and Jawsolyn of Team Sea Stars.

Plus highlights of the match for the NECW Heavyweight Championship between “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar and Damien Wayne with former champion, Todo Loco at ringside!

Please watch. like and share and join us live this Saturday night in Wakefield to be a part of the action!