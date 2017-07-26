New England Championship Wrestling presents the 2017 NECW Tag Team Classic as the company returns to live action on Saturday night, August 12th at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

8 teams will compete in a single elimination tournament that is a celebration of tag team wrestling. NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters lead the field of teams which also include Adrenaline Rush, Kool People, “The Most Marketable Man in Wrestling” Richard Holliday and Big Jym Anderson, debuting Middlesex Express and more, including Combat Zone Wrestling stars The REP making their New England wrestling debut.

In a non-tournament bout, former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco teams with new NECW Television Champion “The Heat” Kris Pyro to take on the former champion “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar and “The Funny Man” Devin Blaze.

Tickets for this unique event are $18 for adults and $10 for kids under 12. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-838-3006.