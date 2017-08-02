With just under two weeks until the 2017 NECW Tag Team Classic, here is an all new episode of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online.

On this edition, we look back at how Adrenaline Rush became the #1 contenders to the NECW Tag Team Championship.

Then from there the NECW Tag Team Championship is on the line as Adrenaline Rush get their chance to square off against champions, The Heavy Hitters in a high intensity battle for tag team domination.

In addition, we have details on the upcoming 2017 NECW Tag Team Classic and more.

Please watch, like and share!