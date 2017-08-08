With the NECW 2017 Tag Team Classic just a few days away, once again tag team action is the focus of an all new edition of New England Championship Wrestling.

Last week, we saw NECW Tag Team Champions, The Heavy Hitters battle #1 Contenders, Adrenaline Rush to a double count out. A rematch was scheduled for this weeks episode.

Adrenaline Rush did not make the match due to transportat5ion problems and The Stacked Deck – Mike Montero and Chris Cruise – just signed for the Tag Team Classic, were on standby and took the match.

Don’t miss the wild action that followed and the aftermath that the audience in attendance did not see.

Please watch, like and share and if you are in the area, get tickets to the 2017 NECW Tag Team Classic!