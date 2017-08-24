New England Championship Wrestling presents BASH 17, our 17th Anniversary Spectacular on Saturday night, September 9th at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

In the main event, the held up NECW Heavyweight Championship will be decided in an epic showdown between “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar and Todo Loco in a Last Man Standing Match. Anything goes in this match up that can only be decided when one man is unable to answer the count of 10. Escobar and Todo Loco have been bitter rivals for over a year. This match is the culmination of their feud and the winner walks away as the undisputed NECW Heavyweight Champion.

New NECW Tag Team Champions, Kool People defend their newly won belts in a rematch with #1 Contenders, Adrenaline Rush.

New NECW Television Champion, “The Funny Man” Devin Blaze defends against former champion “The Heat” Kris Pyro in a “Last Laugh Match.” More details on the stipulations in this match to come.

In other bouts, “Mr. Marketable” Richard Holliday faces former 3-time NECW Champion, Slyck Wagner Brown, Former Champion, Brad Hollister battles Anthony Stone, “Sensational” Scott Levesque takes on Big Jym Anderson, and Kid Curry returns to action taking on Ty Shine!

Plus, The Powerplex Girls, Adira and Isana along with Amanda Fox and Tequila Rose go at it in a Fatal 4-Way Elimination Match! Card subject to change.

Tickets for this event at $18 for adults and $10 for children under 12. They are available online by clicking here or by calling 1-800-838-3006.