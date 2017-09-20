New England Championship Wrestling presents HEROES & VILLAINS on Saturday night, October 14th at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street, Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

The main event shapes up to be an all time classic between two of NECW greatest and most popular stars. NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco faces former three time champion, Slyck Wagner Brown. Both men’s accomplishments are legendary and when they square off one on one it will be a must-see event.

NECW Tag Team Champions, The Kool People lost to Adrenaline Rush. by disqualification at BASH 17 and a rematch has been ordered. Adrenaline Rush have demanded a stipulation in the rematch where the title can change hands on a disqualification. Much is on the line in what should be a high-impact rematch.

NECW Television Champion, “The Funny Man” Devin Blaze who defeated former champion “The Heat” Kris Pyro at BASH 17 in a “Last Laugh Match” is scheduled to appear and defend his title.

Other stars signed to appear include, Amanda Fox, “The Most Marketable Man in Wrestling” Richard Holliday, former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Brad Hollister, former NECW Television Champion “The Heat” Kris Pyro, Kid Curry and more to be announced

This will be the last NECW event in Wakefield this year and we are having a Kid’s Appreciation Night. Tickets for this event at $18 for adults and just $5 for children under 12 with a paying adult.

Tickets are on sale now at www.necw.tv/events or by phone at 1-800-838-3006