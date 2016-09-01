With less than 2 weeks until NECW’s 16th anniversary spectacular, BASH 16, we have an all new jam packed episode of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online.

On this edition, we take you back to July 2 at The Brockton Fair and a very unusual match up. 6 foot 8 inch Brute Van Slyke, one half of the NECW Tag Team Champions, The Regulators squares off against the 7 Foot Giant Pharaoh in a Battle of the Giants!

We’ll show you something shocking that happened AFTER the 2016 IRON MAIDEN Championship took place back on August 13th.

And last but not least, former WWE Superstar, JTG of Cryme Tyme has some words for the stars and fans on NECW as he gets ready to debut for NECW at BASH 16!