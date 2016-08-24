New England Championship Wrestling celebrates it’s 16th anniversary with BASH 16, Saturday night, September 10 at the Americal Civic Center, 467 Main Street in Wakefield, MA with a 7 PM bell time.

Two former WWE stars join the NECW roster and all championships are scheduled to be defended.

In the main event, NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco faces the biggest challenge of his career as he takes on former WWE star Paul London, who has held numerous titles in his career including the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and the WWE Cruiserweight Championship.

New World Women’s Wrestling Champion and IRON MAIDEN Champion, Alexxis Nevaeh defends the Triple W title against Vanity VixSin in a grudge match.

Former WWE star JTG of Cryme Tyme will make his debut on this event issuing an open challenge.

NECW Television Champion, “Pure Talent” Chris Escobar managed by James Maddox puts his title on the line against 3 time former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Slyck Wagner Brown.

NECW Tag Team Champions, The Regulators (Jack Maverick and Brute Van Slyke) battle The Heavy Hitters.

In a special World Women’s Wrestling feature match, former champions Mistress Belmont and Davienne collide in a Last Woman Standing Match.

“The Selfie Made Man” Vern Vicallo managed by Mr. Tony Ulysses takes on “The Heat” Kris Pyro, a former NECW Television Champion and former Tag Team Champion.

“Sensational” Scott Levesque takes on Tim Lennox.

In addition, there will be the presentation of two NECW Legend Awards. The first honoree is former NECW Heavyweight Champion, Maverick Wild. The second honoree is former World Women’s Wrestling Champion, Nikki Valentine as she announces her retirement from professional wrestling.

Tickets for this event are $18 for adults, $10 for kids under 12. The can be purchased online at necw.tv/events or by calling 1-800-838-3006.