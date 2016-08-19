We present to you a special edition of New England Championship Wrestling TV Online – a tribute to the late D.C. Dillinger, who passed away unexpectedly this past Sunday, August 14th.

We’ll look back at what are arguably two of the highpoints of his career:

June 10, 2006, the night he won the NECW Heavyweight Championship for the first time in a tag team match as Sabotage (Dillinger & Eddie Edwards managed by Sean Gorman) faced then NECW Heavyweight Champion John Walters & then PWF Champion Evan Siks with the stipulation that if either chapion were to be pinned or made to submit, their title would change hands.

Then, for the first time ever, we’ll show you in its entirety with the original commentary the match DC Dillinger always said was his greatest – the August 18, 2007 NECW Triple Crown Championship Match with Dillinger defending against “Straight Edge” Brian Fury inside a steel cage.