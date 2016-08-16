We are deeply saddened at the news that one of the greatest champions in NECW history, “Daddy Cat” D.C. Dillinger passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, August 14th.

D.C. Dillinger was undeniably the most decorated competitor in company history – an NECW Heavyweight Champion. NECW Triple Crown Champion and a record setting 6 time NECW Tag Team Champion, holding the titles with 4 different partners at different times – Jason Blade, Eddie Edwards, Brian Fury and Nick Farenheight.

The most famous combination was with Eddie Edwards as Sabotage. Former WWe and now Ring of Honor announcer put Dillinger and Edwards together as Sabotage in 2003, originally with Nikki Roxx as their manager. In 2006, as NECW merged with the now defunct PWF, Sean Gorman was paired with Dillinger and Edwards in what became the most notable and prolific partnership in company history. Gorman’s “Dynasty of Champions” with Dillinger, Edwards and Tanya Lee set the bar higher than any group in company history and their success was largely fueled by the abrasive persona of DC Dillinger.

NECW Promoter Sheldon Goldberg explains, “D.C. Dillinger was the proof that a local wrestler could be a bonafide star. He was a draw because he struck a nerve with the audience and the more he did so, the better he wanted to be.”

Dillinger told friends many times that his greatest match was the Steel Cage Main Event for the NECW Triple Crown Championship against “Straight Edge” Brian Fury at the National Guard Armory in Quincy, MA. The nine month build up to the match and culmination in the cage is still revered as the greatest program in the history of the promotion.

Outside the ring, Dillinger was known for his willingness to help and advise up and coming talent and his inimitable sense of humor.

Last September at BASH 15, Sabotage (Dillinger, Edwards and Gorman) reunited to receive the first ever NECW Legend Award.

Our hearts go out to his family and close friends. The legacy of DC Dillinger will never be forgotten.