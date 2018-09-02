NECW Returns Saturday Night, October 13 to Milton, MA with MISSION: POSSIBLE! Proceeds to Benefit Milton Parks & Rec Dept Special Needs Programs

New England Championship Wrestling makes a big return to live action as the Milton Parks & Recreation Department presents MISSION: POSSIBLE, Saturday night, October 13 with a 7 PM bell time at the Copeland Field House at Milton High School, 25 Gile Rd, Milton, MA. Proceeds from this event benefit Milton Parks & Recreation Department Special Needs Program.

Two championship matches top an all star, all action card. In the main event, NECW Heavyweight Champion, Todo Loco faces former two-time champion, Slyck Wagner Brown. Two of the all time best in NECW history will square off in what should be an epic confrontation.

NECW Tag Team Champions, The Kool People defend their titles against on of New England’s top teams, The Maine State Posse, who make their NECW debut on this event.

Former NECW Champion, Mike McCarthy’s long-awaited return has been delayed due to injury. Now, two newcomers will battle it out as Kyler Kahn takes on Robo, The Punjabi Lion. These two impressive young athletes will be looking to make a big impression on the fans of NECW.

Former NECW Television Champion, “The Heat” Kris Pyro battles a strong New England stalwart in Vern Vicallo.

In a special attraction match, the 7 foot Giant Pharaoh meets the maniacal Jacob.

In a World Women’s Wrestling Feature Match, former champion Mistress Belmont battles Amanda Fox, Isana and Rosie The Make Up Queen.

Impressive up and comer, Kid Curry faces his biggest test in NECW as he takes on New England veteran, Anthony Stone.

Tickets for this event are $15 for ringside and just $5 for general admission. Tickets are available from the Milton Parks & Recreation Department right now by clicking here.

This event is presented with the generous sponsorship of Eastern Bank, Boston Electrical Solutions, Childscapes, Park Planning Associates & Milton Soccer.