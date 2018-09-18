NECW General Manager “The Extreme Enforcer” Paul Richard has announced his retirement from wrestling after a 38-year career. A special celebration in honor of Paul will take place on Saturday night, October 13 as the Milton Parks & Recreation Department presents New England Championship Wrestling MISSION: POSSIBLE, a special benefit event with proceeds going to benefit Milton Parks & Recreation Department Special Needs Programs. The event takes place at the Coleman Field House at Milton High School, 25 Gile Road in Milton. 7 PM is the bell time.

Paul’s career in wrestling started under the watchful eye of the late Walter “Killer” Kowalski. Walter thought Paul was too small to be a wrestler, so he started out as a photographer and eventually became a referee. He was on the road for the World Wrestling Federation while still in high school, the youngest referee in wrestling history.

He is most known as both a referee and New England promoter for the original Extreme Championship Wrestling. Paul got ECW its first TV deal in New England and handled local promotion in New England at the height of ECW’s popularity.

Paul became NECW General Manager in the summer of 2009, as he was instrumental in getting NECW it’s first television deal.

For the past several years, Paul has battled CTE, a form of post concussion syndrome, the video above, with footage shot at this past year’s New England Pro Wrestling Hall of Fame, shows Paul explaining his ordeal and how it is leading to the next chapter of his life.

Please join us as we celebrate “The Extreme Enforcer” Paul Richard as he brings he 38-year career in wrestling to a close.

Tickets for NECW’s MISSION:POSSIBLE are available ffrom the Milton Parks & Recreation Department, click here for information on the wrestling card and links to tickets.